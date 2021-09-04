PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $47,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $650.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $659.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.18 and its 200 day moving average is $502.81. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

