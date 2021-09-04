PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $52,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

