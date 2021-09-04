PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $70,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

RGA opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

