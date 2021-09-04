PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $89,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 992,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.