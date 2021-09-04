PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.