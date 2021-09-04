Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

