Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Sells $289,100.00 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $15,286.72.

Shares of POSH opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

