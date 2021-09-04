Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.66

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.66 and last traded at $110.16, with a volume of 279468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

