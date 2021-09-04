Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 3%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 2,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $111.48 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

