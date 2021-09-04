Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Precipio news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $279,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Precipio stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Precipio has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

