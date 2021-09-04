Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 10,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 538,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

