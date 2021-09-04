Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.