Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $48.81.
About Pro Medicus
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.