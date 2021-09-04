Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PRGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. 251,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.