PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

