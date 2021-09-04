Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,764 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $13,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,417,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

