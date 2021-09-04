PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $108.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.30.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. 1,158,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. PVH has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

