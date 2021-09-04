PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Shares of PVH opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

