PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 14806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.58.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

