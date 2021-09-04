Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $45.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,429 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.98% of Hooker Furniture worth $45,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 30,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,648. The stock has a market cap of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

