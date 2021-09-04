Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 603,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,227. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

