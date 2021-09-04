Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,213. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

