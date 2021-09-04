Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,715,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,589 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Univest Financial worth $45,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 36,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $799.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

