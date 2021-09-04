Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Reduced by Analyst

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NAT stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

