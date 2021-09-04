Qcash (QC) Market Cap Reaches $71.35 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and $387.39 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

