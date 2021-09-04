Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

NYSE KWR opened at $262.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.87. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

