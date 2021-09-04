Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.00. 2,387,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.