Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

NYSE DGX opened at $155.84 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.