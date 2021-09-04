QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

