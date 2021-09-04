QuickX Protocol Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.54 million and $30,686.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

