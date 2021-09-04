Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QUIS. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.97.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

