Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,216 shares of company stock valued at $293,016. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

