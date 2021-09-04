Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 35.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 57,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 277,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.