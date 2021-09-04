Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.57 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006035 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $64.77 million and $4.57 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00141298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00166411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.87 or 0.07885675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,946.91 or 0.99766594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.00810326 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,477,029 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

