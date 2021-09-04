Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XPEL by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $526,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 37.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,016,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,045. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 179,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

