Rational Advisors LLC Buys 755 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. 769,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

