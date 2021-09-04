Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.64. 1,192,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,194. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.