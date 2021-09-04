Rational Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,720 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP grew its position in 8X8 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In related news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 712,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,370. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

