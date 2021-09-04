Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

