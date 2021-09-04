Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.