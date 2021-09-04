Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

