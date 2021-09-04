REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 3.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 18,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 899,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several brokerages have commented on REE. Cowen began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.