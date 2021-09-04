REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $63.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 317,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,518. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

