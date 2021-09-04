Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

