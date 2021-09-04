ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $7.70 at Roth Capital

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $8.20 to $7.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

SOL stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $494.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

