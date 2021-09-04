ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 127,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 188,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

