Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,155,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 1,882,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 385.0 days.

Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.