Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QSR opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $31,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

