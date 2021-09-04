Reviewing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $415.11 million 0.43 -$171.36 million ($2.94) -1.68 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rover Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regis and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Regis presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Given Regis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than Rover Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -27.30% -197.02% -9.60% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rover Group beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

