Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

