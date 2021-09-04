ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.33% of ReWalk Robotics worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 516,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.39 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.41.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RWLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

