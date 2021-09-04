rhino investment partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,264. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.